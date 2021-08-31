Fred M. Corson Jr., 75

Fred M. “Sonny” Corson Jr., a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully at home in his sleep on Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was 75.

Born in Portland, Maine, on April 1, 1946, he was the son of the late Fred M. Corson Sr. and Edna Dorr.

A laborer, Sonny worked for a furniture moving company for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed the relationships he built throughout the years. In his spare time, Sonny enjoyed woodworking. He was known for making bird and doll houses.

Sonny was a selfless, caring, and devoted person. He taught his son how to be a father and always showed others how to stay positive with his great sense of humor and warm disposition. Sonny will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Sonny was the beloved husband of Donna M. Corson of Quincy, with whom he shared 47 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Fred M. Corson III and his wife Valerie of Natick, and the loving grandfather Joseph J., Emma N. Corson, both of Quincy and Owen T. Corson of Natick. Dear brother-in-law of Margaret Dooling of Weymouth and David Sullivan of Quincy. Sonny is also survived by three siblings and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, Sonny will be interred privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Sonny’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

