Frederica L. Campbell, 91

Frederica L. Campbell (Birt) of Milton passed away on Sept. 8th, 2023 at 91 years old.

Daughter of the late Rubin L. Birt and Pearl (Alward) Birt. Wife of the late Daniel J. Campbell. Sister of the late Paul Birt. Survived by a sister, Ruth Barnett, a nephew Ronald Barnett, a niece Cindy Sabia and a niece in law Teresa Barnett all of Florida. Also survived by three nephews, David, Darrel, and Donald all of California and her beloved furry friend Finnegan. She was the beloved long-time friend of Muriel Wood who was taken in by her family many years ago and regarded as her sister. She also leaves behind her dear friend Dee Whalen and several of the Evangelista family and her many wonderful friends at Fuller Village, her home for eighteen years.

Freddie worked for many years at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home.

Please, in lieu of flowers, make a donation to a charity of your choice.