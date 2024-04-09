Frederick D. Smith, Sr. of Quincy, died April 5, 2024, surrounded by his devoted family.

Dick’s life revolved around his loving family. He once stated that if given the chance he would live his life exactly the same way. A dedicated worker from an early age he instilled the values of hard work and earning an education to his young family. Even when working two jobs he never missed one of his children’s activities. Dick retired from Polaroid after a career that spanned over 30 years. He was also a 25 year volunteer with the Special Olympics as a coach and banquet organizer. Dick was a proud veteran of the Army who served during the Korean Conflict. He had that rare gift of connecting with all people and truly listening and remembering their stories. He was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Loving husband of 55 years to the late Marie A. (Vertullo) Smith. Devoted father of Frederick D. Smith, Jr. (Lisa) of Squantum, Wayne Smith (Janet) of Plymouth, Caryn Smith (late Donald Timmins) of Quincy, and Mark Smith of Quincy. Brother of the late Joanne Bannon, III and Ralph Smith, Jr. Companion of Patricia Kachinski of Milton. Grandfather of MaryGrace Powers, Glen Misho (Kim), Elizabeth Smith (Jacob), Jonathan Smith (Samantha), Spencer Smith and Colin McGrath. Great grandfather of Chasey Powers and Milo Smith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, April 15 from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM Tuesday prior to the Funeral Service in Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington St., Quincy at 10AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frederick may be made to Marie A. Smith Scholarship Fund, c/o Colonial Federal Savings Bank, 15 Beach St., Quincy MA 02170.

