Frederick Goodwin Christensen, 89

Frederick Goodwin Christensen, age 89 of Hingham formerly of Milton and Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Beloved husband of 46 years of Janice (Krajewska) of Hingham. Cherished brother-in-law of Linda Carr and her husband William Michael Carr of Quincy.

Frederick was a graduate of Lexington Christian Academy, Class of 1953. He was a proud and loyal brother to his masonic family, being past master of Atlantic and Quincy Lodge and long-time secretary of Delta Lodge AF & AM of Braintree, and Lodge of Instruction. Frederick was an employee of Paine Furniture – Boston as a Purchasing agent and Roche Bros.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, December 17th at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE from 2:00 – 6:00 pm; with a Masonic Service at 5:00 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Frederick may be made to a charity of one’s choice.