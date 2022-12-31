Frederick L. Chetwynd, 75

Frederick L. Chetwynd, of Quincy, formerly of New Jersey, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was 75.

Frederick was born in Boston on March 26, 1947 and was a son of the late Francis B. and Catherine (Day) Chetwynd. He was raised in North Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from North Quincy High School. Following graduation, Frederick enlisted in the United States Air Force on June 26, 1967. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Frederick was stationed in Guam on the Anderson Air Force Base, where he oversaw armor transportation and loading the explosives onto the aircraft. Frederick was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant on June 25, 1971.

Frederick loved music and decided to continue his education at Graham Junior College. Though he didn’t complete his degree in music, he loved being a disc jockey. He had a vast collection of vinyl records and owned an antique victrola. Frederick also loved to garden and raised many kinds of flowers. He loved color and was proud of his achievement. He even entered a gardening tour show.

The most important part of Frederick’s life was his family and being a grandfather. After his wife died at a young age, Frederick made sure he was available for his children. He purchased his current residence with the sole purpose of creating a home that his family could always return to, rely on, feel safe, secure, loved and welcome. Frederick extended this open-door policy to anyone in his life. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for the people he cared for.

Frederick’s life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continues through his family. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Frederick was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Connell) Chetwynd. He was the devoted father of Matthew F. Chetwynd of Waltham, Christopher J. Chetwynd of Quincy, Cynthia J. Glynn of Quincy, and Dorothy J. Chetwynd of Quincy. Frederick was the loving grandfather of Nathan Peddie of Salem, Nicholas Peddie of Quincy, Ryan Chetwynd of Quincy, Elizabeth Chetwynd of Quincy, and Jack Glynn of Quincy. He was the dear brother of John W. Chetwynd and his late wife Eleanor of Quincy, Theresa A. Lambert and her late husband Edward of Bridgewater, Frances R. Langille and her late husband Frank of Quincy, Joseph T. Chetwynd of Pembroke, Irene C. Andrews and her late husband William of East Bridgewater, and Mary E. Sullivan and her late husband Kevin of Quincy. Frederick is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Frederick’s name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation by visiting: www.t2t.org/donate.

