Frederick L. Mahoney Jr., 64

Frederick Leo “Fred” Mahoney Jr., 64, a lifelong resident of Quincy passed away suddenly surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Fred was the devoted husband to his wife of 40 years, Sheryl Mahoney (Haskins) of Quincy. He was the son of Elizabeth Michaud (Jones) and the late Frederick Leo Mahoney Sr.

Fred started his career at Raytheon, where he worked for 21 years. After leaving Raytheon, he joined the Sheet Metal Workers, Local 17, where he worked for 10 years until he retired.

When Fred wasn’t working, he usually could be found working on his many hobbies, including Legos, Model vehicles of all kinds, RC cars, and an impressively detailed train display. He loved his hobbies so much that he even took a second job at HobbyTown in Quincy for many years, where he got paid to play with his many toys. When building model motorcycles was no longer enough, Fred chose a motorcycle as his midlife crisis purchase and enjoyed going out for long rides on his bike.

Fred was a lively character bursting with humor and quick wit. His personality was a delightful blend of goofiness and fun, always ready to crack a joke or make up his own dance moves, often with the intention of embarrassing his kids (very rarely succeeding). He was a very serious Patriots fan, and always had to wear a certain jersey and have his lucky football, or else the Patriots would lose, and it would be his fault. Nascar was one of his favorite things to watch, and he would have to have his model racecars out and in the appropriate positions to match how they were performing in the race. You know you were special if you were able to get him to leave the house during a Patriots game or an important Nascar race.

Fred was a family man; he loved his family and would do anything for them at the drop of a hat. He was the loving father of Frank Pagington of NY, Fred Mahoney III of Quincy, and Melissa Mahoney of Abington. Grandfather of Kadin and Mallory Pagington, and Brileigh Mahoney. He leaves behind five siblings: Kent Michaud and his wife Connie of HI, Karen (Mahoney-Barbito) Vecchione and her husband Robert Vecchione of Quincy, Linda Ryan and her husband Tommy of RI, Billy Michaud and his wife Linda of FL, and Robby Michaud and his wife Gina of Scituate. He was also Uncle Freddie to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Fred will be sorely missed by those who were fortunate to know him, and as Fred would always say, “Peace out homeslice”.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, July 20th, from 10 AM-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated immediately following the visitation at 11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fred may be made to American Lung Assoc. in MA, 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.