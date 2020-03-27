Frederick P. Hallisey, of South Weymouth, died in the comfort of his home with his family by his side on March 21, 2020.

Fred was born and raised in Quincy to the late George and Margaret Hallisey. He attended Quincy High School and was a proud United States Navy veteran. Fred worked hard to start his own contracting business; D.E.H. General Contracting Inc. and retired in 1995. He spent his remaining years working by the side of his son Fred in his business. He embraced the time with his family and also enjoyed spending time on

his front stoop with neighbors, their children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of 50 years to Darlene E. Hallisey of S. Weymouth. Loving father to Lisa M. Bohmbach and Robert of E. Taunton, Anne M. Hallisey of S. Weymouth, Sharlene M. Cellini and Joseph of S. Weymouth, Frederick P. Hallisey II and Ellen of S. Weymouth and John S. Balonis. Dear brother of Anne Meade of Weymouth, Warren Hallisey of FL and the late George, Paul, Robert and David Hallisey. Devoted Grandfather to 6 grandchildren whom he adored; Scott Balonis, Joseph Cellini, Teresa Santos, Ariana Cellini, Molly Hallisey and Frederick P. Hallisey III. Soon to be great grandfather with the anticipated arrival Mia Belle Cellini. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services for Fred shall be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Fred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.