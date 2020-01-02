Frederick R. Greer, 76, of Quincy, passed away on December 24, 2019, after a brief illness.

He was the loving husband of Eileen Ribak.

Born in 1943, he was the son of Frederick Greer and Margaret (Paton) Greer. Raised in Quincy, he was a 1961 graduate of Quincy High School, where he was an All-Scholastic basketball player. He continued his education at Northeastern University, graduating with a business degree. After college, he began a successful sales and marketing career in the sporting goods industry, which included positions at Lechmere, Zayre, and Saucony, before co-founding Seneca Sports. He married Deborah Walker in 1965 and together they raised their two daughters in Abington. They were active parents in the Cardinal Spellman community, cheering on their children in soccer, basketball and softball.

In retirement, Fred enjoyed playing golf and was active in several competitive men’s softball leagues, playing in many tournaments and forging new friendships. He and Eileen traveled extensively, including several trips to Europe, cruises in the Caribbean, and a trip to Hawaii. They also enjoyed several weeks every year at Marco Island in Florida.

In addition to Eileen, his wife of 13 years, he is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Dooher and her husband Michael, of Fairfield, CT; Laurie McLoughlin and her husband Stephen, of Swansea; granddaughters, Elizabeth Dooher, Anne Marie Dooher and Eva Dooher; a sister-in-law, Barbara (Walker) Nolan, and her husband Stephen of Grafton, VT and their children Victoria and Rosemary; Eileen’s sister, Phyllis Diamond and her husband Hank of Delray Beach, FL and their children, Debra Wogalter of Boca Raton, FL and Julie White of Stoughton. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife Deborah (Walker) Greer.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours from 10am-noon on Wednesday, January 8th at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170. A brief service will follow at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Standish Humane Society of Duxbury, MA would be appreciated.