Frederick T. Mullen, Jr. of Quincy died March 24 at the age of 72 after a valiant five-year battle with cancer.

Mr. Mullen was a graduate of Thayer Academy and Tufts University. He worked as a senior systems analyst for the phone company for 23 years.

At Mr. Mullen’s request, services will be private.

He is survived by his long-time friend Patricia A. Coleran of Weymouth.

