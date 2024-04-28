Frederick W. Canniff, 87

Frederick W. “Fred” Canniff, age 87, a longtime resident of Randolph, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 26, 2024 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Fred was born in Quincy, to the late J. Clarence and Evelyn D. (Warmington) Canniff. Raised in Quincy, he was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1956.

As a young man, Fred worked in the monument industry for many years with his family’s business, the W.C. Canniff Monument Company. He went on to work as a painter for General Dynamics at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy and later for many years, as a government contract painter, with the former Ainslie Corporation in Braintree. He later was employed for eight years with the McCourt Company in Boston, retiring in 2010.

As a man of faith, Fred actively supported his wife, Nannette’s passion for helping those in need through the

Saint Boniface Haiti Foundation in Quincy, which she established in 1983. During their twenty-eight years of service to the Haitian community, Fred and Nannette made countless trips to Haiti.

Fred was also devoted to his family, especially his many children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Beloved husband for sixty-six years of Nannette M. (McGrail) Canniff.

Devoted father of Karen Canniff of Ocala, Fla., Jeffrey Canniff and his wife Shirley of Randolph, Frederick Canniff, Jr. and his wife Linda of Norwood, Dawn Marie Forrest and her husband Hugh of Salem, Gary Canniff of Randolph, Christopher Canniff and his wife Lisa of Arlington, Peter Canniff and his wife Nicole of Tyngsboro, Sean Canniff of Randolph, Suzanne Canniff Wilkinson of Dunnellon, Fla., and Andrew Canniff and his wife Margaret of Randolph.

Loving grandfather of Matthew Canniff, Kayla Wilkinson, Megan Wilkinson, Cheri Wilkinson Fill, Amber Wilkinson, Kaylee Canniff, Hope Canniff, Jacqueline Canniff Lubinski, Christopher Canniff, Nicholas Canniff, Derek Forrest, Craig Forrest, Heather Forrest, Christina Canniff, Jennifer Canniff, Jonathan Canniff, Jean Pierre Placide, Jacqueline Placide, Naomi Mower, Joshua Mower, along with twenty-one great grandchildren.

Dear brother of E. Reid Canniff and his wife Madelyn of Quincy and predeceased by Doreen A. Croke and James C. Canniff, Jr.

Dear brother-in-law of Carol and Richard Fletcher of Braintree, and Paul Croke of Hingham.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, May 2, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Wednesday, May 1, from 4 – 7 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Fred’s memory may be made to Health Equity International, 40 Glen Avenue, Newton, MA 02459 (formerly the Saint Boniface Haiti Foundation) or to Saint Rock Haiti Foundation, 372 Granite Avenue, #1, Milton, MA 02186.

To leave the Canniff’s a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.