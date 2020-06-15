Free COVID-19 Testing Available To Those Who Protested

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday urged residents who have participated in recent demonstrations to get tested for COVID-19 this week.

Testing will be available for free at more than 50 sites this Wednesday and Thursday, including new locations and others with expanded hours. The addition of new testing locations and expanded hours at others will provide capacity for an extra 10,000 tests to be conducted each day, according to Marylou Sudders, the state’s secretary of health and human services.

Manet Community Health Center in North Quincy is among the sites where tests will be conducted; tests will be available there from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments are recommended but walk-ins will be accepted. Call 617-376-3000 for more information.

The full list of the test sites open Wednesday and Thursday is available online at mass.gov/gettested.

During his press conference at the State House Monday, Baker said anyone who has participated in recent protests should get tested.

“Anytime large groups of people come together, there is a risk for transmission,” he said. “We certainly support people’s rights to express their views peacefully, but we need to keep up our fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 here in Massachusetts.

“Some people who have the virus don’t have symptoms and could spread the virus to others, including family members. By getting tested, you can help keep yourself and your close contacts safe from the virus.”

The governor said 300 demonstrations with more than 100 people in attendance have taken place in recent weeks. The pop-up testing locations will help state officials determine whether COVID-19 transmission occurred during those protests.

“While a lot of them, people wore face covering and they were outdoors and people were moving, there was also a lot of chanting and yelling,” Baker said. “This is one way of trying to encourage people to get tested, not just for themselves but for those who are their close contacts.

“As I said, anytime you have a big group that gets together like that, it can be risky in this environment and we want to see what some of that data shows.”

Baker said Massachusetts has continued to make incremental positive progress in the fight against COVID-19.

“Things may look a little different but thanks to everyone’s creativity and commitment, we are re-opening and effectively bringing the fight to the virus at the same time. Our progress to date is encouraging, but it doesn’t mean the virus has left town,” he said, urging residents to take steps to slow the spread of the virus, including social distancing, wearing face coverings when needed, and frequent handwashing.

Monday marked one week since the start of phase two of Baker’s four-phased plan to re-open Bay State businesses. Restaurants were permitted resume outdoor dining when phase two began and retailers and hotels were allowed to ramp up operations.

At his press conference Monday, Baker said an announcement concerning the start of the second part of phase two – at which time indoor dining at restaurants can begin again and nail salons and other personal services can re-open – could be coming later this week.

“We continue to follow the data and I think by the time we get to the end this week we will probably have an announcement to make on that,” he said.