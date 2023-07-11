Free Jacks Championship Celebration Saturday At Veterans’ Memorial Stadium

The City of Quincy will host a celebration rally for the Major League Rugby champion New England Free Jacks Saturday at 11 a.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium.

The team will be escorted from the corner of Hancock Street and Merrymount Parkway into the stadium just prior to the 11 a.m. rally.

Fans are invited to celebrate with Free Jacks players, coaches, executives and owners.

Speakers will include:

Mayor Thomas Koch; Alexander Magleby – co-founder & CEO, New England Free Jacks; Tom Kindley – general manager, New England Free Jacks; Scott Mathie – head coach, New England Free Jacks; and Free Jacks Team Captain Josh Larsen.

The event will be held rain or shine.