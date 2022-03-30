Free Jacks Host New Orleans In Rugby Saturday At Veterans’ Memorial Stadium

The New England Free Jacks of Major League Rugby take on New Orleans Gold Saturday, April 2nd at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium in Quincy. The Free Jacks lead the Eastern Conference of MLR after the team’s top-of-the-table win over Rugby ATL last weekend.

The home fixture kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and each home fixture will feature a festival atmosphere for all ages to enjoy before and during the game. This weekend the festival includes the National Collegiate Rugby “Collegiate Rugby Championship” with 16 university teams competing for qualification to the national tournament.

Collegiate matches begin at 7:15 a.m. at the stadium located in Quincy on Hancock Street across from the Central Middle School. Other festival initiatives include pitch-side beer gardens by Budweiser and Baxter Brewing, Delta Hospitality Suite, Miracle on Ice matchday hosts, Dave Silk and Jack O’Callahan, halftime Youth Rugby Showcase and other activations from Free Jacks partners.

For more information, visit www.FreeJacks.com.