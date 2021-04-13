Free Presentation for Parents: Identifying and Managing Back to School Stress and Anxiety in Kids

Parents may be worried about their children and their stress at returning to school after months away because of the pandemic. Join Aspire Health Alliance at one of two times for a Zoom educational event “Identifying, Managing and Reducing Back to School Stress and Anxiety in Kids” hosted by Kathleen Bambrick, LICSW and Director of Training at Aspire.

There is a choice of two dates and times, Tuesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, May 5 at 6 p.m. The program is free but pre-registration is required. For more information, call 617-378-1049.

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

To register in advance for this meeting click the link below:

https://umassboston.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYlcO-grT0jHtJG8T2cokwkCkUuIte__rlA

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

To register in advance for this meeting click the link below:

https://umassboston.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAkfumuqDgpH9GLvPnrg001DvOgvLSKy2_u