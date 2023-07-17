Free Street Hockey Clinic For Kids Ages 6-13 In Quincy July 27

Sheriff Patrick McDermott announces the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the non-profit organization, Hockey Cares for Kids, in collaboration with the Boston Bruins Alumni to offer a free street hockey clinic for kids ages 6-13.

The clinic, which will be led by former Boston Bruin David A. Jensen and the Hockey Cares for Kids team, will take place on Thursday, July 27th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brill Field, 29 Island Ave, in Quincy.

“As part of our mission at the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office, we look to provide programming that teaches children positive life lessons so that they make the right decisions as they grow,” McDermott. said “Programs like Hockey Cares for Kids are more than just honing sports skills. Along with the street hockey, kids will learn about sportsmanship and anti-bullying, as well as health and nutrition, which are all critical in a young person’s development. What the kids learn in those few hours may make a difference in their future, and that is why partnerships like these are so important.”

To sign up for this free event email outreach@norfolksheriffma.org

A 501c3 charitable organization, Hockey Cares focuses on leveraging the popularity of hockey to improve the lives of economically underprivileged youth and their families. Through their programming, Hockey Cares works with kids on developing integrity, respect, accountability, character, self- discipline, personal responsibility and teamwork.

To learn more about public safety programming through the Norfolk County Sheriff’s office, follow their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/norfolksheriff). For more information on Hockey Cares for Kids, visit www.hockeycaresforkids.org.