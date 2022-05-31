Fundraiser June 11 To Benefit Disabled Vets Day Fishing Outing

Harvey’s Salt Water Fishing Club will hold a fundraising event Saturday, June 11 at the Town River Yacht Club, 60 Mound St., Quincy.

The event will feature DJ music, buffet and raffle prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Disabled Veterans Fishing Outing to be held in July.

Harvey’s Salt Water Fishing Club has not been able to hold the fishing disabled veterans event for the past two years because of the lockdowns in all veterans hospitals due to COVID. Harvey’s Fishing Club has provided a day out of the hospital and on the water fishing for up to 200 Disabled Veterans from six veterans hospitals and two disabled veterans organizations. The Disabled Veterans will be the guests aboard 20 lobster boats provided by local lobstermen.

The event, known as “Harvey’s Salt Water Fishing Club’s Annual Disabled Vets Day Fishing Outing,” has been held for the past 63 years from the shores of Houghs Neck, Quincy.

The veterans will be boarded at Quincy Yacht Club located on Sea Street in Houghs Neck around 9 a.m. Fishing will take place in Quincy Bay and Boston Harbor.

The fishing boats are expected to return to Quincy Yacht Club around 1 p.m. where Harvey’s Fishing Club will host a luncheon and entertainment for all disabled veterans attending.

For some disabled veterans this will be the only day out of the hospital on an outing.

“We have veterans that look forward to this day all year long. Unfortunately due to Coronavirus the event was canceled for the last two years,” said Michael Cheney, secretary of Harvey’s.

Over 100 volunteers from the community take the day off from work to help out. Volunteers assist with the meals and provide the muscle power to help wheelchair bound vets get down the gangway and onto the boats. Boat captains donate their boats for the day.

“This year is special, not only because it marks the 63rd anniversary of this great event but because our disabled veterans have been locked in a hospital for the last two years,” Cheney said. “This is the very least we can do to show our disabled veterans we appreciate the sacrifices they have made to keep us a free nation.

“Please join us on June 11th at the Town River Yacht Club for a fun night in honor of our disabled veterans,” Cheney added.

For additional information contact: Mike Cheney at (617) 592-2501 or Cheneycom@aol.com.