Fundraiser To Benefit Family Displaced By Fire

By SCOTT JACKSON

An online fundraiser is underway to benefit a Quincy family displaced by a fire this weekend.

Nancy McNulty launched the fundraiser to benefit Mint, a senior at Quincy High School, and her parents Nichapa and Krichpat. McNulty said that Mint is a former cheerleader she used to coach and that Mint and her family “lost a lot in a fire” in the apartment they lived in on Washington Street in Quincy on Friday.

“They moved here from Thailand two years ago,” McNulty said. “They are the most kindest, positive people you will ever meet.

“This devastating event has left them homeless and unknowing as what kind of help is available. I am working closely with them to help them and the city is great, but there is a financial burden and they need your help.”

The fundraiser can be found online at https://gofund.me/0441dd47. As of Monday morning, $2,355 had been raised, nearly half of the $5,000 goal.