Gaetano “Guy” Giannandrea, age 71, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Guy was born in Anversa degli Abruzzi, Italy, to the late Domenico A. and Italia B. (DelGreco) Giannandrea. He immigrated to the United States in 1962 at the age of twelve, settling in Quincy. Raised and educated in Quincy, Guy was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1969, and later graduated from Quincy Vocational Technical School in the HVAC program. He lived in Braintree for the past eleven years, having spent most of his life in Quincy.

He was employed as an HVAC technician at Boston Medical Center, formerly the University Hospital, for forty-three years. After retirement, he worked for Fort Point Mechanical, LLC in Holbrook.

Guy was a passionate soccer fan, after having played as a young man. He was an avid cyclist and participated in many local charity and fund-raising events. He was also fond of skiing and enjoyed trips to Waterville Valley, N.H. with family and friends.

He was proud of his Italian heritage, enjoyed playing bocce, and socializing with his friends. He also took pride in his vegetable garden.

Most of all, Guy was devoted to his family, especially his three cherished daughters.

Beloved husband for forty-seven years of Kathleen F. Whalen-Giannandrea.

Devoted father of Nicole W. Giannandrea of Plymouth, Kristen W. Giannandrea of Braintree, and Alexandra W. Giannandrea-Leitao and her husband Joshua Leitao of North Providence, R.I.

Dear brother of Panfilo Giannandrea and his wife Franca of Rockland, and predeceased by Antonio Giannandrea and his late wife Nancy, and Rodolfo Giannandrea and his surviving wife Siria of Weymouth.

Guy is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Tuesday, June 14, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree, on Wednesday, June 15, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Guy’s memory may be made to Dana-Farber Adult Brain Tumor Center, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 (www.dana-farber.org) or Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184.

