Gail M. Walter, 71

Gail M. (Calabro) Walter, of Quincy, died on February 15, 2024, at home surrounded by her family, after a courageous three-year battle with ALS, she was 71.

Loving mother of Charles Walter of Lake Worth,, FL. Cherished daughter of Katherine (Johnson) Calabro and the late Joseph Calabro. Devoted sister of MaryLou Frisoli and her husband Bill of Weymouth, Linda Donovan of Quincy, Paul Calabro and his partner Vicki Compstom of Quincy and the late Brian Calabro. Gail was the cherished Grams to Shane, Nico and Taylor Walter all of FL. Loving aunt of Mary Beth, Melissa and Kevin. Great aunt of Rocco, Giuliana, Mila, Parker and Keira. Longtime friend of the Tinney Family of Quincy.

Gail grew up in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School Class of 1970. She worked as a medical secretary for many years. She enjoyed playing Keno, spend time at the beach and loved to cook. The center of her life were her grandchildren, she adored them and was very involved in their lives. Family was the foundation of her life.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 9 a.m. – 12 noon in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life service will begin on Thursday at 12 noon in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers,donations in memory of Gail may be made to Compassionate Care, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.