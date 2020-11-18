Gail Mayberger, 72

Gail (Bifolchi) Mayberger, age 72, of Quincy passed away after a long illness on November 16, 2020.

Gail was raised and educated in Quincy. She married her husband of 53 years, Donald, in 1967. Gail and Don started a family in New Hampshire prior to raising their family in Quincy and Weymouth. Mrs. Mayberger worked for St. Elizabeth’s hospital as an office manager for many years. She was active with the campfire girls and the queen of a Red Hat Society Group.

Gail is the beloved wife of Donald Mayberger of Quincy, and the loving mother of Christopher Mayberger and his wife Michelle of Abington, and the late Kimberly Mayberger. Gail is also survived by her granddaughter, Sarah.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Gail on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10-11am in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. Burial will immediately follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery located in Bourne.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.