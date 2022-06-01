Gary F. Caruso, 80

Gary F. Caruso, age 80, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Monday, May 30, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born in Quincy, to the late Ernest E. Caruso and Ada T. (Ruscitto) Cardinale. He was also step-son of the late John Cardinale and Doris M. (Perry) Caruso. Raised and educated in Quincy and Braintree, he was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1959.

He proudly served in the Army National Guard of Massachusetts in the 1960s.

Gary was the owner and operator of the former Caruso’s Fruit and Produce Company for over twenty years, supplying many local restaurants and food outlets. Most recently, Gary worked as the produce manager for Previte’s Marketplace in Weymouth for over ten years. As a young man, he was employed in his family’s business, Caruso Jeweler’s in South Braintree, for twenty years.

He loved fishing and tending to his backyard tomato garden. He was an antique car enthusiast and spent many hours restoring his prized 1955 Chevy.

Most of all, Gary was devoted to his family and especially his much-loved grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for thirty-four years of Heather D. (Morison) Caruso. Previously, he was husband of the late Janice M. “Janie” (Balducci) Caruso. Devoted father of Garry A. Caruso of Nantucket, Kristin L. Emond and her husband Marc of Carver, Peter E. Caruso and his fiancée Katie Voci of Duxbury, Sarah A. Cavanaugh and her husband Chad of Milton, Thomas J. Caruso and his wife Hillary of Quincy. Brother of Susan Cardinale Budesheim of Penn. and the late Paul E. Caruso.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Sunday, June 5, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, June 6, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Gary’s memory may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370.

