Gary J. Saunders, Sr., 65

Gary John Saunders, Sr. (aka Big G) of Quincy, formerly of Chelsea, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the age of 65.

Beloved husband of 37 years to Charlene Saunders of Quincy. Devoted father of Gary Saunders, Jr. of Quincy, Mark Saunders and his wife Lisa of Nashua, NH, and Ashley Saunders of Quincy. Loving brother of Bill Saunders of Haverhill and Frank Saunders of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Lucas, Penelope, Annabelle, and Ophelia Saunders. Also survived by nephews and close friends.

He was born in Revere to Barbara and Ralph Saunders and raised in Chelsea. Growing up, he developed inseparable bonds with his brothers and close group of friends – “The Rotten Cherries”. Shortly after graduating high school, he met his wife (Charlene) and began a career with the Union – Local 1421. Gary spent most of his time with his family, raising his three kids before retiring in 2018.

Big G was full of life with a kindhearted soul and would always wear a smile, especially if the cameras were on. His three favorite pastimes were Family/Friends, Junking, and Gambling. He cherished time with his family and friends the most, whether it was trips to the amusement parks, holiday gatherings, making lobster rolls, or his daily calls. When family was not the focus his two other hobbies were junking and gambling. Almost daily he and his eldest son (Gary) would fire up “The Beast” a 2002 Ram 1500 and comb the streets of Quincy for scrap; making him famous or infamous depending on who you asked. The proceeds from hobby one would fund hobby number two, gambling. Big G loved the excitement of going to the casino, scratching tickets, or playing numbers games.

He could always be counted on for a laugh or to be the first helping hand when you needed one and will be missed dearly. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, January 29, from 10 AM-2 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Cremation will follow. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.