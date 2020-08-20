Gary P. Lee

Gary Paul Lee, 65, of Northwood, NH passed away on August 7, 2020 at home from lung cancer.

He leaves his beloved wife Debbie (Kaye), his son Dana and daughter Mary Kate. Mr. Lee was born on July 8, 1955 and is recorded as the first birth at Quincy City Hospital delivered under hypnosis. He was the son of the late Lester H. Lee and is survived by his mother Barbara (Fitzgerald) Lee of Mashpee (formerly of Quincy and Braintree), his brother Michael of East Providence, RI, sister Nancy Carey of Squantum, two aunts, several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Mr. Lee attended Braintree schools and is remembered as a star athlete. He played on many soccer and baseball teams from his youth through high school and was a member of the 1972 State Championship baseball team in Braintree. After graduating from Braintree High, class of 1973, he received a B.S. in marketing from Babson College.

Mr. Lee was an avid fan of all sports and enjoyed attending or watching events in his leisure time. After college he played in softball leagues and many rounds of golf, including several trips to Hilton Head with friends. He moved back to Quincy in 1985 after purchasing and then renovating his grandparent’s former home with long-time friend Dana Olson. Mr. Lee was very handy with tools and took pride working on a variety of home repair projects. After marrying Debbie, they lived in Seabrook NH, Newmarket NH and moved to Northwood, NH in 1998.

He worked in the heavy construction equipment rental business and had recently retired. Mr. Lee was a past president of Adams Heights Men’s Club. His infectious smile will be missed by all who knew him.

There were no funeral arrangements per his wishes.