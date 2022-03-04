Gasoline Prices Up 24 Cents Since Monday; Average $3.86 Per Gallon

Massachusetts’s average gas price is up 24 cents from Monday ($3.62), averaging $3.86 per gallon, according to AAA Massachusetts. Friday’s price is the highest since October of 2012, and the highest one-week jump since September of 2017.

Friday’s price is 45 cents higher than a month ago ($3.41), and $1.20 higher than March 4, 2021 ($2.66). Massachusetts’s average gas price 3 cents higher than the national average.

“The price of crude oil started today over $111 per barrel due to the invasion of Ukraine, and will likely increase with continuing conflict,” says Mary Maguire, director of Public/Government Affairs. “Improving weather will lead to more driving, increased gasoline demand, and higher prices. Pain at the pump could continue for weeks or months to come.”

AAA Northeast’s March 4 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 22 cents higher than Monday ($3.61), averaging $3.83 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 41 cents higher a month ago ($3.42), and $1.09 higher than this day last year ($2.74).

Following the latest report from AAA that the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has skyrocketed 24 cents since Monday alone, the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is calling on Beacon Hill leaders to institute a temporary moratorium of the state gas tax to help Massachusetts working families and businesses cope with the drastic increase in costs of the essential good. AAA reports the current average price of a gallon of gasoline in the state is $3.86, while the Massachusetts gasoline tax is 24 cents a gallon.

“One of the major themes we’ve been seeing on Beacon Hill over the past several months is that the state is flush with cash. Between federal money and state tax collections coming in drastically over projections, they have the resources to provide relief to Massachusetts residents. Now they just need the desire to help,” stated Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.

“Massachusetts families and businesses are already being slammed by inflation that’s the highest it’s been in over forty years. This is a quick and easy way Beacon Hill leaders could demonstrate that they actually understand the realities that are facing many people in the Commonwealth. They have the tools to help, now they just need to show a will,” Craney added.