Gayle M. Harding, 78

Gayle M. (Van Bibber) Harding, age 78, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Sunday, April 2, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of her loving family.

Gayle was born in Quincy, to the late Norman K. and Hughena M. (Dawson) Van Bibber. She was raised and educated there.

Gayle was employed at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Quincy for twenty-three years, working as a hostess and food server at the Allerton House Assisted Living. She had retired just three days prior to her passing. Gayle enjoyed many long-lasting friendships with colleagues and residents alike.

Gayle enjoyed dining with family and friends. She had a passion for animals, especially cats. She adored her twenty-year old cat, Bailey, and Bailey occasionally reciprocated her love. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Longtime companion of the late George E. “Sonny” Nowe, Jr.

Devoted mother of Robert E. Melanson, Denise M. Wass, and Darlene K. Richman.

Loving grandmother of Justin, Stephen, Nicole, and Misty.

Cherished great grandmother of Jackson, Jayson, and Sophia.

Dear sister of Judith Parker, and predeceased by James Van Bibber, Norma L. Blom, and Ronald Van Bibber.

Gayle is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and their families.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard D. Harding.

At the request of the family, services were private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gayle’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269-0088.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.