Gaynell R. ‘Charlie’ Cooper died peacefully at South Shore Hospital, Weymouth after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease in May, 2023.

Born 1937, Boston, MA, the daughter of George and Louella Rich of North Quincy.

She graduated from North Quincy High, Class of ‘56.

Gaynell married the love of her life, Gerald Cooper. After traveling, they settled in Scituate. They joined the boat club, anchored their sailboat at Scituate Harbor and made many lifelong friends. The last ten years they resided at Linden Ponds, Hingham. Gerald preceded Gaynell in 2014.

Gaynell was employed as an executive secretary at the Deaconess Hospital, State Street Bank South, and the Quincy Patriot Ledger. She retired in 2000.

Gaynell was the sister of Janet R. Hickey (the late Walter J. Hickey), aunt to the late Paul M. Hickey and Brian W. Hickey (wife Joanne). Great aunt to Jamie and Sarah Hickey and stepmother to Denise Quackenbush and the late Michelle Cooper.

Burial will be private at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.