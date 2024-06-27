Genevieve A. DeVasto, 78

Genevieve Ann DeVasto, better known as Ginny, was a longtime resident of Weymouth, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. She was 78.

She was born to Mary (McCarthy) and Philip DeVasto and raised in the Boston area. Later in life, she went on to take classes for Phycology at Goddard College and Lesley University. Ginny worked as a freelance bookkeeper for 40 years.

Ginny’s family was the center of her life. It all started when she moved to Weymouth and had her 3 children, Jamie, David and Deanna. She worked full-time and raised them as a single mother. Her family truly blossomed when she had grandchildren of her own. Ginny adored her children and grandchildren. She had a passion for helping children in the court system, which brought her the opportunity to be a guardian ad litem. It was a great source of pride for her to be able to care for her family and those less fortunate.

She was a Boston sports fanatic, a true fan with unwavering loyalty. Ginny loved animals of all kinds. In her spare time, she loved walking the beach in Scituate, and spending time with her grandkids. Her generosity and charitable spirit knew no bounds. She would give her last dollar if it went to a good cause. She took frequent trips to the Pediatric Burn Care Center at Mass General Hospital to volunteer her time.

Ginny’s strength, caring nature and devotion to those in need was something to be admired. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Devoted mother to Jamie DeVasto of Hanover, David DeVasto of Bridgewater, and Deanna DeVasto of Weymouth. Loving sister to Kathleen DeVasto of Pembroke and Phil DeVasto of FL. Adoring grandmother to Talia and Lincoln. Also loving aunt, great aunt, and mother-in-law. Along with many cousins and close friends who will miss her dearly.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, July 5th, from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6th, at 10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hingham.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ginny may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.