Genevieve Commesso, 60

Genevieve “Jenny” Commesso, 60, of Quincy passed away March 20, 2021.

Loving mother of Cody Brown and Tammy Commesso, both of Quincy. Daughter of Jim Commesso and his wife Shirley of Middleboro and the late Margaret Downey and her husband Steve of Hingham. Cherished partner of Norman Brown. Jenny was the oldest of 7 children, devoted sister of Peggy Millen and her husband Mel of Rockland, Nicky Commesso of Hingham, Bob Commesso of Marshfield, Mary Hinghston and her husband Bill of Kingston, Jean Downey and her companion Wally Erickson of Florida and the late Ricky Downey. Grandmother of two, she is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Ms. Commesso was known for being very big hearted and would help anyone she knew. She loved babies and animals, often bringing stray animals home with her. She especially enjoyed the sunshine and going to the beach.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation for Jenny on Thursday April 1, 2021 from 12pm to 2pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St.

Interment following at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Rockland.

