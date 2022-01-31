George C. McMahon

George Christopher McMahon passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 26, 2022.

Born August 20, 1945 in New Britain, CT, George was one of six children of Dr. George W. and Patricia McMahon (Mangan) of New Britain, CT. His childhood was filled with happy memories of summers at Black Point in Niantic, CT where everyone knew the McMahon clan. The antics of Maribeth, Faith, George, Maggie, Gregory and Kevin McMahon were legendary. He attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in New Britain and finished high school at The Canterbury School in New Milford, CT. George was a three-sport athlete and captain at both schools; excelling in soccer, basketball and golf. At Providence College, George added football to his list of athletic pursuits, becoming a bruising defensive end and halfback for the Friars, earning him the recognition of MVP. He was also a member of the Providence College Golf Team and won the Rhode Island A.A.U. Handball Championship. He also played flag football in the Marines at Monterey, CA. Over the course of his successful athletic career, George earned countless awards and accolades for his natural athleticism and unwavering dedication to his teams. George was an incredible swimmer and lifeguarded for years at Hammonasset Beach State Park in CT. The waters of Nantucket and Long Island Sound ran through his veins.

George proudly served his country in the Marine Corps. After his time at The Basic School (TBS) at Quantico, VA, en-route to Vietnam, George was assigned to the Defense Language Institute West Coast (Army Language School) in Monterey, CA where he studied and became fluent in Vietnamese. In Vietnam, he initially served as Rifle Platoon Commander of 3rd Platoon in Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines which was the subject of Former US Navy Secretary James Webb’s first novel “Fields of Fire.” He finished his tour as Company Commander. Following Vietnam, George served as the Company Commander of 2nd Battalion 4th Marines in Okinawa. George has the unique distinction of being awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross as an infantry platoon commander. He was also awarded the Bronze Star with “V” for heroism in combat, a Combat Action Ribbon, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry medal. George was a member of the Boston Semper Fidelis Society and the brotherhood of Marines remained a steady force throughout his entire life. He was dedicated to them until his last breath.

George was a graduate of Suffolk Law School and a successful criminal defense attorney. He practiced law in Massachusetts for over 45 years. During his legal career, he served in a number of capacities including four years as a Federal prosecutor in the United States Attorney’s Office in Boston and as a teacher of criminal trial tactics at the Trial Advocacy Center at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. Atty. McMahon also served as co‐counsel to the Special Legislative Committee of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, co‐counsel to the Massachusetts Legislative Committee on Experimental Medical Research and as a Massachusetts Special Assistant Attorney General on numerous occasions. Over the decades, he defended his clients with a legal acumen, charisma and unwavering belief in the judicial system. He believed that everyone deserved to be heard under the law and he enjoyed lifelong friendships with many of his colleagues in the legal community.

George lived in Needham for many years where he raised two daughters and was a steady and strong presence at their soccer games, swim meets, tennis matches and regattas. He served as Commissioner of the St. Bartholomew Parish Soccer League, Chair of the Dinner Club and Parish Bazaar and was a member of the Needham Pool and Racquet Club.

Cherished husband of Maria Faillace McMahon, adored father of Michaela McMahon Popeo (Steve), and predeceased by daughter Mariah McMahon Stanton (Pete). Treasured step-father to Nicholas Faillace USMC who joined the Marines as a result of the tremendous and loving influence George had in his life. The funniest and most loving Grandpa to Brenna, Lindsay, Drew, Jake, Kiera, Lily and Lexi. Beloved Poppy to Abigail, Charlie, Ellie and Sophie. Best friend and brother to Maribeth Sheehan Ricketson of Niantic, CT, Margaret Kiernan (Jay) of West Hartford, CT and Gregory McMahon (Mary) of Niantic, CT. He was predeceased by his sister Faith McMahon Mahoney (Bill) of Bloomfield, CT and The Hon. Kevin McMahon (Patti) of Niantic, CT. Brother-in-law to Rita Gilson (Tom), and Charles Faillace (Lynn) of Philadelphia, PA, Vincent Faillace of Weeki Wachee, FL, and Joseph Faillace of Havertown, PA. Dedicated uncle and friend to his 14 nieces and nephews, countless grandnieces and nephews and an army of Mangan cousins, including his partner in crime, Patrick Scully. George was predeceased by his dear friend and Co-Chair in the Grand-parenting Business, Martha Moynahan McMahon and his nephew Dr. Gregory Sheehan.

George will be remembered for his indomitable spirit, colorful and daring antics, his athleticism and bravery, leadership and dedication to country and his Marines. Most of all, George will be remembered for his love of his family and that twinkle in his eye. George’s 6am phone calls and his steady and strong presence on the sidelines, at performances, holidays and special occasions will be sorely missed.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday February 2, 2022 at 10:30am at Blessed Sacrament Church 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169. Visiting hours for George will be held Tuesday evening February 1st from 4-8 PM in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George’s name to the Semper Fi Fund semperfifund.org or Boston Children’s Hospital Trauma Program bostonchildrens.org/giveinmemory.

Funeral arrangements under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St. in Quincy. For more information and online condolences please visit HamelLydon.com.