George “Chuck” Nason was born on Feb. 6, 1945 in Tewksbury. He died at home in Quincy on Sept. 9, 2021. He is much loved by his surviving family: his wife of 44 years, Kathy Nason, his son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Eah Young Nason, and his sister, Joan Ames, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. His cats have been sad since he went away.

Mr. Nason was orphaned as an infant and stayed at a Boston orphanage until he was about 6 years old. From the orphanage, he went to a foster home. Life was good there, and George learned the finer things in life, like setting a table, receiving Christmas presents, and getting his nickname-Chuck. He finally went home to his adoptive parents Myron and Dorothy Nason in Braintree at the age of 8. In high school, he was a talented gymnast (especially the rings), and during the summer he worked as a lumberjack up in Maine.

Mr. Nason was a proud Navy veteran and an even prouder corpsman attached to the Marines, from 1964 to 1968. Some of his time with the Navy was on a tugboat in Cuba (where he apparently had a disagreement with a horse, the horse lost the fight) and aboard the USS Forrestal aircraft carrier. He spent a year in Vietnam as a corpsman.

He ultimately settled down to work at AT&T (now Verizon) for 30 years and married Kathy in 1977. They have lived in Quincy ever since. Mr. Nason was astonishingly talented, and his strength was legendary. There was literally nothing he couldn’t do-carpentry, plumbing, electrical, mechanical, fishing, hunting. He developed an interest in archery and made bows and arrows starting with cutting down the appropriate tree.

He and Kathy traveled to Mexico, California, New Mexico, Maine, Vermont, the Caribbean, Louisiana, and Ireland. He received numerous awards for his volunteer services to Habitat for Humanity, the Elks, the Braintree Rifle and Pistol Club, and for his work at the phone company. He was the first man selected to escort a newly adopted baby from South Korea to her parents in America. The stories about what he did for neighbors and friends are quite numerous. He did everything from taking down trees for people, to fixing their cars and homes.

His biggest and ultimate joy was the arrival of his son, Kurt, from Korea in 1985. Mr. Nason’s pride in his son was intense and infinite. Mr. Nason overcame much and was an outstanding man.

Seasons Hospice and Palliative care provided sensitive care and the family is thankful. Friends came by to tell him how much he meant to them and Godspeed. Late afternoon on Sept. 9, 2021, he finally slept with lingering memories of his family’s hugs and kisses.

Services and interment will be held privately at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

