George F. Cavanaugh, Jr., 87

George Francis Cavanaugh, Jr., 87, of Sandwich, formerly of Quincy, passed away on February 3, 2021 after battling a long illness.

He was the loving husband of 64 years to Diane E. (Coolbrith) Cavanaugh.

George was born and raised in Boston, the son of the late George Francis and Mary (Belmore) Cavanaugh. He lived in Quincy before moving to Sandwich 25 years ago.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and graduate of Northeastern University. Before his retirement George was a project manager for construction companies in the Boston area.

George was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and boating.

George is predeceased by his brother Jack. In addition to his wife Diane, he is survived by his daughter Susan M. Hannon (husband Peter) of Middleboro, MA; Mark Cavanaugh (wife Claire) of Braintree, MA and David Cavanaugh (wife Stacy) of Petal, MS. He is also survived by his grandchildren Julie C. Ellis (husband Pat); Billy Cavanaugh; Eddie Swindoll (wife Jennifer) and Abby Swindoll Allen (husband Ian) and 3 great-grandchildren.

With STRICT adherence to COVID-19 health precautions and social distancing rules a gathering of relatives and friends will take place Tuesday, February 9th from 10:30-11 a.m. at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 154 Route 6A, Sandwich, MA 02563. An 11 a.m. funeral service will immediately follow. Committal services with military honors will take place 12:30 pm at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Royal Megansett Nursing Home, 209 County Rd., North Falmouth, MA 02556 attn.: Achante or Fidelis Hospice, 25 Railroad Sq., Ste. 501, Haverhill, MA 01832.

For online condolences or to share a memory, please visit nickersonbourenfuneralhome.com.