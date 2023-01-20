George F. Gardiner, Sr. (83), a lifelong Quincy resident passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 19, 2023 after a battle with cancer. George, lovingly known as Bumpa, was born Feb. 11*, 1939, in Quincy, Massachusetts to Theodore C. and Amy I. (Morgan) Gardiner. He was a 1957 graduate of North Quincy High School where he met his wife Louise E. (Kolb) Gardiner. He was married to his high school sweetheart for 61 years.

George retired from the printing-sales business in 2008. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his wife in Sarasota, Florida at his family’s home, as well as spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Wollaston for many years, where he was a trustee for the church. He enjoyed playing golf at Wampatuck Country Club, where he organized charity tournaments for several years. He was a member of the Canton Town Club.

He is survived by his wife Louise, his 3 children Judi E. Hosang and her husband John Hosang of Round Rock, TX, George F.Gardiner Jr. and his wife Terry Gardiner of Hanson, MA, Dawn E. Anagnos and her husband John Anagnos of Holbrook, MA, 7 grandchildren, Jake Hosang, Sarah Hosang, Andrew Hosang, Delaney Gardiner, Kaylee Anagnos, Austin (A.J.) Anagnos, and Nicholas Anagnos, one great grandchild, Balen Hosang, his brother Donald Gardiner, and many nieces, nephews and friends.,

He was predeceased by his parents Theodore C. and Amy I. Gardiner, siblings, Marilyn Mahn, Barbara Pineo, Theodore Gardiner, and William Gardiner.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Jan. 27, at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy from 4-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service on Saturday, Jan. 28, at First Baptist Church of Wollaston, 81 Prospect Ave., Quincy at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.