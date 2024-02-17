George G. Burke, Distinguished Public Servant, Philanthropist Passes Away At 91

By ROBERT BOSWORTH

Quincy attorney George G. Burke, a distinguished public servant and longtime local philanthropist who generously and unselfishly supported many causes, charities and organizations for decades, passed away Feb. 14. He was 91 years old.

Mr. Burke was a former Quincy city councillor, state representative and Norfolk County district attorney. He became the youngest person elected Norfolk County DA and the first Democrat to win that seat in 1966. As a district attorney, Mr. Burke was known for cracking down on drug abuse and for establishing pioneer drug education classes in state schools.

Mr. Burke was well-known in Quincy for supporting many charities and organizations including the Salvation Army, Germantown Neighborhood Center, Thomas Crane Public Library, Interfaith Social Services, South Shore YMCA and Father Bill’s Place. He was also a tremendous basketball player in high school and at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst in the mid 1950s. His number “32” was retired at a ceremony at the university in 1994.

Mr. Burke was a 1950 graduate of Quincy High School where he captained the basketball team and is a member of the Hall of Fame.

He also attended Thayer Academy where he was captain of the school’s basketball team and is a member of Thayer’s Hall of Fame.

Mr. Burke was a 1956 graduate of UMass-Amherst and a 1959 graduate of Boston College Law School where he was class president.

Among Mr. Burke’s more notable contributions was successfully bidding on a colonial silver tankard in 2001. Mr. Burke paid $200,000 for the John Quincy tankard and donated it to the City of Quincy. It is on display in the museum of the James R. McIntyre Government Center (old City Hall.)

He received many honors throughout his life including The Quincy Sun Citizen of the Year in 2009 for outstanding community service.

“George was an indelible part of our community for decades, and his contributions will live on for generations to come. He gave to his community as a public servant and continued to give the rest of his life by providing financial resources to so many groups, causes, and individuals in need over the years. He was truly one of Quincy’s greats, and he will certainly be missed. On behalf of a thankful City, I extend my deepest condolences to the Burke family,” Mayor Thomas Koch said in a statement Friday.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Keohane Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 25 and a funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Feb. 26.

Complete obituary will be posted on The Quincy Sun website when released by the funeral home.