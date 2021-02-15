George G. Lane, 82

George G. Lane, age 82, of Weymouth, died peacefully, Friday, February 12, 2021 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

George was born in Quincy, to the late William and Margaret C. (Garvey) Lane. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1957. He had lived in Weymouth for the past fifty years.

George was proud to have served in the U.S. Army in the late 1950s and early 1960s. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter Badge (Carbine), and Basic Missileman Badge.

He worked for the former New England Telephone Company as a motor vehicle foreman and had been retired for many years.

Beloved husband of the late Rose A. (Usery) Lane. Devoted father of William Schlipp and his wife Judy of Indiana, Susan Herold of Wisconsin, and Maryann M. Hannigan and her husband Thomas of Rockland. Dear friend of Carolyn Kelliher of Hingham. Loving grandfather of Ryan Schlipp of Wisconsin and Jamie Schlipp of Illinois. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren.

The last of nine siblings, he was predeceased by Catherine “Kay” Thorley, Anne Ouilette, Margaret Reardon, Marie Laramee, Beatrice Tocchio, William Lane, John Lane, and James Lane. George is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, February 19, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

His funeral service and interment, with military honors, at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree will take place privately.

For those who wish, donations in George’s memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701.

