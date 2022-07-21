George J. Donovan, 68

George J. Donovan, age 68, of East Bridgewater, formerly of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

George was born in Quincy, to the late Russell J. and Claire F. (MacDonald) Donovan. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1972. He lived in East Bridgewater for thirty-five years, previously in Quincy. Since 1965, George relished the good times spent at his family’s cottage in Wolfeboro, N.H.

He was employed as a parts advisor in the automotive industry for many years. During his career, George worked for several dealerships and retired from Colonial Ford in Plymouth after over ten years of service.

He was an automobile enthusiast and loved vintage cars. As a young man, he and his late father, Russell, enjoyed visiting the former Freddy’s Auto Sales in Quincy, checking out all the hot cars and latest innovations. He was also an avid NASCAR fan.

Most of all, George was devoted to his family and friends.

Beloved husband for thirty-eight years of Helen J. (Daley) Donovan.

Devoted father of Katie L. Donovan of East Bridgewater, Christopher G. Donovan and his wife Melissa of Whitman.

Dear brother of Russell J. Donovan of Halifax and the late Stephen G. Donovan.

George is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, July 22, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Saturday, July 23, at 11 a.m.

For those who wish, donations in George’s memory may be made to the American Transplant Foundation, 600 17th Street, Suite 2515 S, Denver, CO 80202 or by visiting www.americantransplantfoundation.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.