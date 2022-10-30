George J. Shannon, 76

George J. Shannon, age 76, of Quincy, formerly of Reading, died peacefully, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Brockton VA Medical Center, in the comfort of his loving family.

George was born in Somerville, to the late Hugh and Anne (Coldewy) Shannon. Raised and educated in Somerville, he was a graduate of Somerville High School, Class of 1963. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University, Class of 1968.

George was a Reading resident for over forty years, where he was proud to have served as a member of Town Meeting as well as on the Reading School Committee, where he also served as chairman.

George honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He began his professional career as an underwriter in the insurance industry for many years. He ended his career as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, primarily serving Woburn, and retired in 2010.

He was an avid collector of trains and political memorabilia, spending many weekends at various antique shows. He was a voracious reader, and always had a mystery or historical non-fiction book on hand. George loved a good debate.

Devoted father of Michael Hugh Shannon, M.D. of Olympia, Wash., and Heather Shannon Grant and her husband Mike of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Liam Cheng Shannon of Olympia, Wash. Dear brother of Gerard Shannon of Eastpoint, Fla., Katherine Shannon of Anacortes, Wash., and the late Hugh Shannon (Judith Shannon of The Villages, Fla.). Dear friend of Phyllis Sinclair and Robert Sylvester. George is also survived by his wonderful nieces and nephew, including his goddaughter, Kara Shannon.

Husband of Judith (Trigledas) Shannon.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Saturday, November 5, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial Visitation at the funeral home prior to the service from 9 – 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in George’s memory may be made to the New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108 or www.nechv.org.

George’s children are forever grateful to Carmen Peréz at Silvercrest Retirement Home in Taunton, as well as the entire team at the Brockton VA Hospice Unit, for the exceptional and compassionate care provided to George.

