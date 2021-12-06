George J. Wagner, 92, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Alliance Health West Acres Nursing Rehabilitation in Brockton.

Born in Boston on March 13, 1929, he was the son of the late John J. and Josephine (Vickery) Wagner. George was raised by his adoptive parents, the late George and Margaret Dodd. He attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1947.

George worked as a youth director with the Middlesex County Training School for twelve years. He also worked for Catholic Charities for thirteen years. George was an escort for Beckham Travel Service in Canton. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years.

Known to many as “Uncle George,” George loved the City of Quincy and was very involved with his community. A man of great faith, he was an active communicant of Sacred Heart Church. George was a regular volunteer at Fr. Bill’s Place, the Crane Library, and a Sacred Heart Eucharistic minister. He was also a member of North Quincy Knights of Columbus, the Sacred Heart Holy Name Society, the Sacred Heart Prayer Group, a booster of North Quincy High School, and an honorary member of the North Quincy High School Hall of Fame.

George was the loving brother of Loretta Dwyer and her late husband Edward of Maine. He was the dear friend of Marilyn Zimmerman and her late husband Ernie of Quincy, Edward Goodwin and his wife Helen of Canton, and George Goodwin and his wife Donna of Saugus. George is fondly remembered as “Uncle George” to Mark Zimmerman and his wife Kara of Quincy, Brian Zimmerman of Randolph, and Eric Zimmerman and his wife Maura.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, December 9, 2021, 9-10 AM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Thursday, December 9, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial contributions may be sent in George’s name to The Jimmy Fund c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

