George L. Snowling

George Louis Snowling passed away on Jan 20, 2020 at his Camarillo, CA home due to kidney failure.

He was born March 23, 1931 in Quincy to William George and Anna Snowling.

After high school, “Buddy” entered the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and proudly served abroad the USS Currituck for 2 1/2 years. He worked in the electronics field, starting with the Raytheon Company in 1965. In 1973, he transferred to Santa Barbara, CA where he retired after 35 years. After retirement, he again served his country with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for more than a dozen years.

George married Melba Ruth Newman on Aug. 24, 1951 and celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2001. Together they raised eight children: Melba Diane Larsen, Grass Valley, CA; Gail Montagna (deceased), Moorpark, CA; William George Snowling (wife Lotta), Quincy; Teresa Van Son (deceased) (husband Carl), Grass Valley, CA; Michael Snowling, Camarillo, CA; James Snowling (deceased) (wife Anita), Lompoc,CA; John Snowling (wife Marie), Camarillo, CA; Steven Snowling (deceased), San Francisco, CA. “Papa” is survived by 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

During his last month George’s healthcare was provided by his son, John and daughter-in-law, Marie along with outstanding nurses, Toni and Sherry with Livingston Memorial VNA and Hospice.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sat, Feb 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of the Hills at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home and Memorial Cemetery, Camarillo, CA.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Livingston Memorial VNA, Ventura, CA.