George P. Stedman Jr., Ret. BPD, of Quincy, joined his late wife Patricia F. (Cheever) Stedman on May 4.

Son of the late George P. and Agnes Stedman. Loving father of Kristin Cotter and her husband Michael of Hanover, Nicole Choukas and her husband Nicholas of Braintree and Colleen Sullivan and her husband John of Weymouth. Brother of Brian Stedman of Braintree, Maureen McNeil of Quincy, Paula Dailey of Braintree and the late Richard Stedman. Cherished Papa of Jack and Billy Sullivan, Olivia, Amelia and Stella Choukas and Siobhan Cotter. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Mr. Stedman was born in Boston and grew up in South Boston. He was an avid runner, he enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with his family. Most of all Mr. Stedman loved his girls, Pat, Kristin, Nicole and Colleen and his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known him.

Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 services are private. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

Funeral arrangements were made by Dolan Funeral Homes.