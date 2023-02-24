George R. Alcott III, 69

George Robert “G” Alcott III, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, at the age of 69.

George was the beloved husband of Kathleen M. “Kathy” Alcott. The two married on October 24, 1999, in Boston. Together they shared twenty-three loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Daniel P. Alcott of Braintree and Courtney E. Alcott of Pembroke. George is also survived by his former wife, Anne (Zaks) Alcott of Pembroke, and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

George was born in Quincy on April 27, 1953 and was the son of the late George R. and Marilyn (Gilfeather) Alcott. He was raised in Squantum, attended local schools, and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1971. George later continued his education at Boston College – Woods College of Advancing Studies where he later lectured on labor relations and ethics. He also studied at Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

George served as a past Vice President of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO and the former President of Communications Workers of America, Local 1301 where he served for 20 years. He is the past vice chair of the National Yellow Pages Sales Representatives Association, a former member of the Greater Boston Labor Council and the CWA New York/New England Regional Council.

George’s other professional affiliations included, Board of Directors for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts from 2006 to 2022, chair of health care quality and affordability committee, chair of corporate donations committee, vice chair of human resources committee and served on the governance committee.

George was a lifetime member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks #943, Member of the Braintree Lodge of Elks, Member of the North Quincy Knights of Columbus and the founder of the Braintree High School Basketball Boosters Club.

George had a passion for helping others and was especially interested in and excelled at helping the careers of younger people.

The family is sincerely grateful for the excellent care that George received by the many Doctors, Physicians Assistants, Nurses, aides and staff at Brigham & Women’s Hospital.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Cremation will follow.

George will be interred privately in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to support the Lung Transplant Clinic at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Memorial gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with “In Memory of George Alcott” in the memo line and sent to: Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116.

Donations may also be made to the American Cancer Society.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.