George T. Abraham, 77, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., formerly of Quincy, Brockton, Braintree and Hanson, passed away July 9, 2020.

He was born in Boston to the late Delia and Fred Abraham. He was a talented hairdresser in Braintree for many years. He had a passion for photography; he was never without a camera in his hand.

George was the longtime companion for 25 years of Leah Crocker. Loving father of Ginger Abraham-Freel, her husband James and Gina Eades, her husband Brian, and Colleen Roussos. Beloved grandfather of Chad, Olivia, Nicholas and Vanessa. Dear brother of Marie Bertocci and her children, Charlene and Gary. Brother of the late Rema Lenser and her children, Barbara and Charlotte. Also brother of the late Raymond and Frederick Abraham. Godfather of Heather and Brien. Well-loved uncle of many nieces and nephews.

All are welcome to calling hours Friday, July 17th from 4 to 8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St. Brockton, his funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Saturday at 9 a.m., Service of the Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, Brockton and burial at Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury.