George W. Murphy, 69

George William Murphy of Rockland, formerly of Dorchester, Quincy, and Marshfield Hills, died peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Massachusetts General Hospital. He was 69.

Born in Boston on May 31, 1953, he was the son of the late George W. and Selena (Meleedy) Murphy. George was raised in Neponset, attended local schools, and graduated from Boston Trade High School. He continued his education at Northeastern University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in the paramedic program. George worked for Boston EMS, earning the rank Captain for Research, Training, and Quality Improvement. He served the people of Boston from 1978-2011, retiring with 33 years of service.

Throughout his career, George dedicated his life to serving others. He was a devoted paramedic, an EMT instructor, a tireless advocate for EMS, an instructor and chief examiner of Basic and Advanced Cardiac Life Support, a founding board member and past president of the National EMS Memorial Service and was the city of Boston’s Santa Claus. George was an avid volunteer who dedicated countless hours to raising awareness of cardiac risk factors, promoting community responsibility, and providing education and training for the administration of CPR and AED.

George loved people, and people loved him. He enjoyed speaking with others and listening to their story. People were drawn to his loving demeanor and welcoming personality. George will be remembered and deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched.

George is survived by the love of his life, Hazel MacDonald of Portland, Maine. He was the devoted brother of Patricia Murphy of Quincy, and the late Henry T. Cunniff, III. George was the loving uncle of Tammy E. Simeonidis and her husband Eric of Medford, and Henry T. Cunniff, IV of Squantum. He is also survived by many extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, July 29, 2022, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, prior to the funeral service in First Presbyterian Church, Quincy, at 11 a.m.

Interment in private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in George’s name to the National EMS Memorial Service by visiting: national-ems-memorial.org/donate.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.