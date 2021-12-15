George W. Walsh, 82

George W. Walsh passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 9, 2021 at age 82.

George was a United States Army veteran. He worked for Boston Gear Works and United Shoe Machinery but retired after 30 years as a maintenance mechanic for Avis Rent-a-Car Company.

George was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots. The Red Sox winning the World Series was his life dream. He also enjoyed many years of playing golf, bowling, camping, cruising and many memorable family vacations.

Beloved husband of 55 years of Mary M. Landry; loving father of Christine White of Weymouth, Robin Scott and her husband Ethan of Braintree, George William “Billie” Walsh, Jr. and his wife Laura of Syracuse, NY; dear grandfather of Patrick, Ashlei, Morrigan, Nathan, Alex, Helen, Hazel and Keith; great-grandfather of 6 great-grandchildren; cherished by numerous Sisters, Brothers, Cousins, Niece, Nephews, Great-Nieces, and Great-Nephews of the Walsh, Miner and Landry Families and many lifelong friends. Dear brother of the late Richard H. Walsh, Jr. and Mary Campbell Domina.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, December 17th, 4:00PM-8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center, Quincy, Massachusetts. On Saturday, December 18th there will be a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. Francis Xavier Church, 234 Pleasant St., Weymouth, Massachusetts. Interment Service with Military Honors will be at Fairmount Cemetery, 168 Cedar Street, East Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Donations in George’s memory can be made to Ascend Hospice, 100 Locke Drive, Marlborough, MA 01752.