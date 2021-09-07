Georgia Lydon, 89

Georgia (Joseph) Lydon, 89, of Quincy, died September 1, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late William V. Lydon, Ret. BPD. Devoted mother of Donna Donaghey and her husband Brian of Quincy, Patricia Lydon-Prassinos and her fiancee Anthony Carnevale of Quincy, Janice DiFabio and her husband David of Billerica and William P. Lydon of Quincy. Daughter of the late Peter and Athena (Lazar) Joseph. Sister of the late Victoria Andrews, Pandora Fielder, Adam Joseph, Olga Owen and Kay Kreger. Cherished Nana to Kerry Griffin, Brian, Patrick, Christopher, and Connor Donaghey, Leah and Alec Prasinos and Sam DiFabio. Georgia is also survived by her nieces Debra Donlan and Cheryl Flaherty who were very helpful throughout her illness, their kindness will never be forgotten. Georgia is also survived by several other nieces and nephews.

Georgia grew up in South Boston. She graduated from South Boston High School and then married the love of her life, William V. Lydon. Together they made a great looking couple. They moved to Quincy back in 1968 and raised their family. Georgia took great pride in her home and her children. She spent her life making sure her children were well taken care of. As her family grew older, she took a position as the activities director at Resthaven Nursing Home.

Georgia was a very talented artist, she loved drawing. In her free time, she enjoyed trips to the casinos, going to the beach, going out to eat at her favorite restaurants and taking trips with her family. Georgia also love to sew and sing. She was a member of the Castle Island Association.

She will be remembered as a devoted wife, a cherished mother and a doting grandmother who adored spending time with her family. She was larger than life to all of them and they are all broken hearted at her passing, but they feel fortunate for all the blessings she brought to their lives. She will be sadly missed, but she will remain in their hearts forever. They find comfort in knowing she is reunited with her beloved William.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday Sept. 17 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Saturday, Sept. 18 prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.