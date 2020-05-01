Gerald B. Ross, 87

Gerald B. Ross, age 87, of Quincy passed away April 30 at home.

Born in Framingham and later moved to Dorchester, Gerald graduated from Dorchester High School for Boys and was a veteran of the United States Navy and served with distinction in the Korean War.

Gerald retired as chief clerk of Conley Terminal in South Boston after 43 years of membership in the International Longshoremen’s Association. He was a member of the Quincy Elks, the Quincy Neighborhood Club and a longtime parishioner of St. Agatha Church in Milton.

Beloved husband of 55 years to Suzanne Ross. Father of Michael Ross and his wife, Kathleen and Stephen Ross and his wife, Krista. Proud grandfather of Kaitlyn, Madeline and Brandon Ross. Brother of Charlene McLellan and the late Charles Ross.

Funeral services will be private, and a memorial mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Gerald’s life.

Memorial donations may be made to the Norwell Visiting Nurses Association, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02161.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.