Gerald C. Martin Jr.

Gerald C. “Jerry” Martin Jr. of Braintree, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

He was born in Boston to Ann Marie E. (Dyer) and Gerald C. Martin Sr. and grew up in both South Boston and Quincy. Family was everything and always came first for Jerry. He met his wife, Sharon at a young age and they practically grew up together, as Sharon was his sister Nancy’s best friend. Jerry and Sharon have been happily married for 26 years and were blessed with three beautiful children who are their everything.

No matter the time or distance, Jerry was always present for his children and family, whether a sports game, event, school, holiday celebration, or family gathering. He was so proud of his family. His unrelenting devotion, selflessness and loyalty made for an excellent husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Jerry was a real estate investor but started as the co-owner of the Farragut House with his parents in South Boston. He went on to own JJ Mulligan’s in Braintree. Through hard work and sheer tenacity, Jerry was able to build upon his initial investments and eventually own several properties in Greater Boston.

In his spare time, Jerry was an avid sports fan, for primarily his Boston teams. He could be found watching any game, indulging in his sweet tooth, finishing a Sudoku puzzle, or reading the newspaper. He also enjoyed a night out with live music and a good time.

Jerry had an admirable, quiet strength as he battled cancer. He fought valiantly and never complained to anyone. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love him.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Martin (Uhlar), and his children Gerald “Jerry” C. Martin III, Ann Marie “Annie” E. Martin and Kathryn “Kay” R. Martin, all of Braintree. Loving brother to Michelle McCusker and her husband Brian of Braintree, and Nancy Coose and her husband Billy of Braintree. Adored by his many nieces and nephews, all of whom he cherished. Devoted son to the late Ann Marie E. (Dyer) and Gerald C. Martin Sr.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Monday, February 27, from 4-8 PM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM, on Tuesday, February 28, prior to the Funeral Mass at St. John’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. A private burial will be held with his family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jerry may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England, 250 1st Avenue, Charlestown/Boston, MA, 02129. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.