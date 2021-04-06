Gerald E. Libby, 79

Gerald E. “Jerry” Libby, 79 and a near life-long resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2021 at South Shore Hospital following a challenging set of illnesses.

Jerry was born in Boston and the son of Guy Libby and Geraldine (Cleaves) Libby. Jerry attended Quincy High School and served in the US Army from 1958-1961 as a Military Police Officer spending time stationed in France. Jerry is brother to Thomas Libby (Tewksbury), Carl “Skip” Libby (predeceased West Virginia), Donald Libby (Dublin, PA) and Elaine Martel (Rockland).

Jerry married his first wife Gloria (Guivens) in 1962 and together they had five children; Michael Libby (predeceased 1992), Suzanne Libby (predeceased 2019), Steven Libby (Weymouth), Janice Mullaney (Weymouth) and Sandra Whitfield (Carver). Jerry later married Sandra Brunke in 1986 and became step-father to Lisa Brunke (Quincy). Jerry is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Affectionately referred to as Grampy, Grandpa Meatball and other names, he will be dearly missed by all.

Jerry’s life’s work was as a driver working on the Big Dig and in many capacities through his professional life, only stopping work due to health issues in late 2020. While not working, Jerry was more than content to spend leisure time with family on ‘deck days’ and helping prepare food for these informal gatherings. Jerry also enjoyed travel in his later years and had the good fortune to vacation in Florida, Louisiana, and the Bahamas.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life service will be held down the line with more details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AMVETS, 4647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD 20706.

Please see keohane.com for online condolences and updates to the service.