Gerald E. Loiselle, 86

Gerald E. “Jerry” Loiselle, age 86, of Quincy, formerly of East Sandwich, died, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, from complications of COVID-19.

Gerald was born in Lowell, to the late George and Louise (Foley) Loiselle. He was raised in Lowell and Lexington and was a graduate of Lexington High School. He had lived in Quincy for the past thirteen years, previously in East Sandwich for twenty-six years, and earlier in West Roxbury for fourteen years.

Jerry was proud to have served in the U.S. Army and its Reserve component in the 1950s and 1960s. He was employed with the Boston Edison Company for forty years in its credit and collection department and was known for his strong work ethic.

As a young father, he enjoyed coaching Little League as well as volunteering with the Boy Scouts. Jerry enjoyed many family vacations at the Trapp Family Lodge in Vermont. He was an avid Boston sports fan, always watching the games and following the teams. Jerry participated in a hockey league for many years, and was also a prolific reader. Most of all, Jerry was devoted to his family.

Beloved husband for sixty-one years of Janet B. (McKay) Loiselle. Devoted father of Gerald R. Loiselle and his wife Lynn of Brockton, James J. Loiselle of Whitman, Jo Ann L. Loiselle and her partner Melinda Fernandez of Weymouth, Julie A. Tavares and her husband Alan of Dartmouth. Loving grandfather of Colleen and her husband Matt, Melissa and her husband Brian, Justine, Jessica and her husband John, and Samantha. Cherished great-grandfather of Nolan. Dear uncle of Karen and Larry, Bruce, Robert, Claire and Bill, Stephen and Koyin, James and Amy.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment, with military honors, took place at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery, Medway.

For those who wish, donations in Jerry’s memory may be made to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

