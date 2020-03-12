Gerald G. Cooney, Jr., 93, of Quincy died peacefully March 9 surrounded by his family.

The beloved husband of the late Mary P. (Page) Cooney. Cherished father of James E. “Jim” Cooney and his wife Lisa of Braintree, John G. Cooney of Quincy, Paul T. Cooney and his wife Diane of East Sandwich, Eileen M. DeIorio and her husband Chuck of Milton and Anne P. Leary and her husband Mike of Hingham. He is the son of the late Gerald G. Cooney, Sr. and Agnes B. (Kelly) Cooney. Brother of the late Margaret Mary Cooney. Devoted Grandpa to Jacqueline and Alexandra Cooney, Caitlin, Meaghan, Jeremiah and Erin Cooney and Samantha and Matthew Leary.

Gerry enlisted in the military from high school and served in the United States Navy during WWII. He had a strong work ethic and was proud of his 36 years of management service with New England Telephone Company. He was a loyal and diehard Boston sports fan, who loved hockey and the Bruins in particular. He was a founding member of the Quincy Youth Hockey Organization and enjoyed much success coaching as well.

He was blessed with 32 years of retirement in which he spent the great majority of his time involved with family activities, events and participating in his grandchildren’s busy lives. He also spent time traveling to Europe as well as taking cruises and was happiest vacationing with Mary in New Hampshire; relaxing at Lake Winnipesaukee visiting Chuck and Eileen.

He will be remembered as a devoted husband, a loving father and a proud grandfather who cherished his family. Although they are heartbroken at his loss, they are grateful for all the blessings he brought into their lives. He will live on in their hearts forever.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:15am prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 12 PM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Donations in memory of Gerald G. Cooney Jr. may be made to Mass Eye & Ear Hospital for Retinitis Pigmentosa Research, Development Office, 243 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114.

