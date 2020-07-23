Gerald J. Ryan, Jr., 70

Gerald J. “Jerry” Ryan, Jr., age 70, of Dennis, formerly of Quincy, passed away, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.

Born in Boston, to the late Doris T. (Bellenoit) and Gerald J. Ryan, Sr., he was raised in Quincy. Jerry was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1968, and received a BS in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University in 1973.

He began and ended his career working for the City of Boston’s Department of Public Works as a civil engineer, retiring in 2011 as Chief Engineer of the Public Improvement Commission. After retirement, he was a member of the Dennis Golf Courses since 2012 and an active member of Friends of Dennis Pickleball.

Jerry had a love for storytelling and was known for his sarcastic and self-deprecating sense of humor. He never missed an opportunity to have ice cream for dessert. He had a kind heart, and when he asked how you were doing, he genuinely cared and listened to your answer.

He was tremendously handy and used his talents to transform the Cape house into a dream home. He loved Jeopardy, fantasy football, giving generous gifts chosen at the eleventh hour, singing for a crowd, and a properly loaded dishwasher. He was extremely loved and will be missed.

Beloved husband for forty-three years of Joan C. (McCaffrey) Ryan, the sunshine of his life. Devoted father of Stephen P. Ryan and his wife Marissa, Michael D. Ryan and his wife Holly, Kaitlin B. Ryan and her fiancé Matthew Johnson. Loving grandfather of Mirabelle, Sullivan, Fitzgerald, Sydney, and Liam.

Dear brother of Margaret A. “Peggy” Orlando and her husband Thomas, Karen R. Kane and her husband Timothy, Kathleen A. Ryan, Richard P. Ryan, Timothy J. Ryan, Sharon T. Ryan (is the baby), and the late Kevin P. Ryan and his surviving wife Patricia. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, July 24, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Dennis will take place at 2 p.m. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Jerry’s memory may be made to Dr. Greg Cote’s Angiosarcoma Research and Dr. Alessio Fasano’s Celiac Disease Research at MGH at giving.massgeneral.org/donate, or VNA Hospice at support.givetocapecodhealth.org, or L’Arche at larcheusa.org.

